Former Bulldog Faulk Heading to NHL All-Star Game

by Adrienne Robbins

DULUTH, MINN.- Former UMD defenseman Justin Faulk made the NHL All-Star game cut for a third year in a row.

Faulk skated for the bulldogs during the 2010–2011 NCAA Championship season.

Faulk has seven goals and nine assists this season for the Hurricanes.