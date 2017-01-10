Great Outdoors: Junior Curling Program

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Curling Club has a rich tradition for its global accomplishments. And for the last twenty years, they’ve been helping kids learn the sport through its junior program.

Every Tuesday night from November to March, the club instructs more than 70 young curlers. This year they took in twenty new members who had never played the sport before. The group is mixed with elementary school students all the way up to high schoolers, all hoping to learn more about this unique sport.

“It’s a completely different game than hockey; both on ice, but I like it because you have more time to set it up,” said Alex Pelzl, a junior curler and high school student. “Hockey is a lot more fast paced. This one you get to take a break, it’s a bit more relaxing, but just as fun.”

The young curlers go through 8 weeks of instruction, then get to compete in group league play. Organizers say the sport is a great way to get kids active and keep their minds moving.

“It’s a life sport,” said Roger Hendrickson, Junior Program Coordinator at the Duluth Curling Club. “They can learn a skill, they can get exercise. They can socialize, meet kids for from other schools, make friends, and they can do it for life.”

If you think your kids might be interested in joining the junior program, all they have to do is show up to give it a try. The group meets Tuesdays from 4 t0 5–30 at the DECC.