Lake Assault Boats Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract

The Company is Building Barges for the City of San Antonio, Texas

by Lena Takada

San Antonio is shelling out 6.2 million dollars to Lake Assault Boats to build 43 new barges for the city’s iconic River Walk.

The All Aluminum barges will replace the current fleet of tourist and commuter barges used on the San Antonio River. The barges will be 27.5 feet long and 9.5 feet wide, and hold 40 passengers and a pilot

“They’ll be built here in this facility by local people, local contractors and delivered to san Antonio,” said Chad Dumars, the Vice President of Operations

Lake Assault will be hiring 14 more employees to complete the project, and will use some of the fraser shipyard resources for it.

“How can we have a place for our children, our grand children, our nieces and nephews to have a place where they can have a career and raise a family in the superior Duluth and twin ports area. I think this project is an example of that,” said James Farkas, the President of Fraser Industries.

Lake Assault Boats plans to complete the first barge in the next couple of weeks. Once the boat is tested on water in the Northland and on the San Antonio River, Lake Assault will make the rest of the barges.

The new barges will be used for everyday tours, dining cruises and commuter taxi services through downtown San Antonio.