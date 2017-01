Obama’s Farewell Speech Preview

by KQDS Staff

President Obama will bid the nation adieu in Chicago tonight.

He is holding his Farewell Speech in his home city just 10 days before leaving the White House.

During the address, the President is expected to offer another defense of his signature health care law.

He’s also likely to make the case that his administration put the economy back on track after the great recession.

Tune into FOX 21 at 8 p.m. to see the full address.