One More Round of Snow, Then Cold

by Gino Recchia

Snowfall is leaving the Northland this afternoon and visibilities are beginning to improve but winds are starting to pick up from the northwest which will cause some flowing and drifting of the fresh snowfall especially on open roadways. Northwest Wisconsin is still seeing some snowfall but by this evening that should end as well.

Currently Cornucopia tops the list with 6 inches of snow, Beaver Bay not too far behind with 4.8 and 4.5 inches in Butternut. The Duluth International Airport Saw 3.7 inches of snowfall. If you combine the snowfall totals from Sunday with 3.1″ , Monday with 0.5″, and today with 3.7″, Duluth totaled 7.3″ of snowfall.

We have one more wave of snow that will move in tomorrow. This round looks to stay along and south of Highway 2. A few inches of snow will be expected and behind it, a very cold blast of arctic air with subzero wind chills and high temperatures struggling to reach above zero.