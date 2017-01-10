Organ Recital Performed Ahead of Major Renovation

Historic Organ to be Refurbished in February

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend historic music will fill Sacred Heart Music Center as an organ recital takes place.

On Saturday, January 14, resident organist Rev. Dr. David Tryggestad, Dr. Jason Branham, Director of Music Ministries at First Lutheran Church, and Parker Hinnencamp, one of the organists at First Covenant Church and First United Methodist Church, and a recipient of a scholarship from the American Guild of Organists – Arrowhead Chapter will be performing.

This is part of the Second Saturday series and will start at 2:00 p.m.

This will be the last Second Saturday performance for a few months as the Felgemaker Organ will be going through a renovation.

At the end of February, the organ pipes will be removed and shipped to Wahl Organbuilders in Appleton, WI, for cleaning and restoration; and the swell box will be repaired.

A free-will donation will be taken at the concert with proceeds going to the Felgemaker Organ Maintenance Fund.

Parking is available at the Damiano Center across the street.

An accessible entrance is on 2nd Avenue.

Sacred Heart Music Center is located at 201 West Fourth Street, Duluth, MN 55806.

To learn more about the organ click here, and to learn more about the music center click here.