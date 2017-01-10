School Bus Crash in Hibbing

by Melissa Lentz

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger car around 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, according to Hibbing Fire Marshal, Bryan Fagerstrom.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 6th Avenue East and 27th Street. The bus was transporting 18 kids of varying ages.

A red minivan struck the passenger side of the school bus. A few kids suffered minor injuries, as a precaution all were brought to the Hibbing hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the van was uninjured.