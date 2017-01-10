Greenway H.S. Student Killed In Crash With Patrol Vehicle

Sierra Matthews Was 16 Years Old

by Melissa Lentz

GREENWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – At the request of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved an Itasca County deputy on Highway 169 at County Road 69 around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

An Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy was responding to a medical call with emergency lights activated when he was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old female.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver, Sierra Matthews, 16, of Pengilly, Minnesota, was traveling Westbound on Highway 169, lost control and crossed the center line into on-coming traffic.

Road conditions were reported to be snow and ice covered.

The following was posted on Greenway High School’s Facebook page and released to all parents and guardians on the incident:

“This message is for Parents and Guardians:

You may or may not be aware that there was a car accident this morning in which Greenway High School 11th grader Sierra Matthews was killed.

Our thoughts are with this student’s family and friends and the emotional effect on all of us can be difficult. All of our high school students were given the news of the incident and the current status of their classmate by their teachers during 5th hour this afternoon.