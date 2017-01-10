Greenway H.S. Student Killed In Crash With Patrol Vehicle
Sierra Matthews Was 16 Years Old
GREENWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – At the request of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved an Itasca County deputy on Highway 169 at County Road 69 around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.
An Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy was responding to a medical call with emergency lights activated when he was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old female.
Preliminary reports indicate the driver, Sierra Matthews, 16, of Pengilly, Minnesota, was traveling Westbound on Highway 169, lost control and crossed the center line into on-coming traffic.
Road conditions were reported to be snow and ice covered.
The following was posted on Greenway High School’s Facebook page and released to all parents and guardians on the incident:
“This message is for Parents and Guardians:
You may or may not be aware that there was a car accident this morning in which Greenway High School 11th grader Sierra Matthews was killed.
Our thoughts are with this student’s family and friends and the emotional effect on all of us can be difficult. All of our high school students were given the news of the incident and the current status of their classmate by their teachers during 5th hour this afternoon.
Resource people from the County and our community are at the school today and available to support students individually or in groups to help with the emotional stress felt by our students and staff. These people implemented a support system based on our crisis plan to assist students who needed to talk about this incident. We will continue to have them available throughout the coming days.
While many students have been supported today, it will be very important for us to work together to make sure students continue to get the support they need in the coming days.
There are a number of resources available to you and your child, including Itasca County First Call for help. To access this free crisis intervention service, just dial 2-1-1.
Text 4 Life is a great service as well, offering confidential services. Just Text 839-863 to access that service.
If you feel your child needs additional support, please call your school office and members of our team will follow up.
As we continue to work together as a school & community it is very important that you monitor your student and keep them close as they deal with their emotions at this time. Talk with your child and help them make healthy choices during this tough time.
Please do not hesitate to contact the school with any questions or concerns you may have. The main # is 218-245-1287.
The scheduled games tonight have been cancelled. That would include Hockey that was away at Two Harbors and the home boys basketball game vs. Ely. The hockey team will be having a mtg. at the arena at 5:00 and the girls basketball team will have an open gym right after school for those interested. The FIRST Robotics mtg. scheduled at ICC for tonight will also be cancelled. Busses will run on schedule and school will end at the normal time today.
Jeff Britten, Principal at Greenway High School”