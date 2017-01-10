UMD Researches Find New Type of Galaxy

The New Galaxy has 2 Rings in it

by Lena Takada

University of Minnesota Duluth Researchers have discovered a new type of galaxy

The galaxy , around 359 million light years away from Earth, is one in a million. Or one out of more than 2 trillion to be exact. The galaxy initially looked like what is a called Hoag’s object but upon further research, PHD Candidate Burcin Mutlu-Pakdil found that the core of the galaxy was surrounded by two circular rings

“I modeled it and subtract the central body and realized there’s a ring structure. This was so surprising for me. And I repeated my analysis several times, and each time I got this result and I said, ‘ok what is going on here,'” said Mutlu-Pakdil.

It’s an exciting discovery, not just for UMD, but for the whole science community that could possibly challenge theories about the galaxy that are already in place.

A detailed peer reviewed paper about this discovery was published on January 4th of this year.