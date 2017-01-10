Zero Hour Escape Rooms Unveils “Lake Superior” Themed Challenge

Players take the role of an engineering team trapped aboard a sinking cargo vessel

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – Zero Hour Escape Rooms unveiled a new challenge today called “The Wheelhouse”.

Players take the role of an engineering team trapped aboard the sinking “Bill E. Irvin” Lake Superior cargo vessel.

The room took about a couple months to build and test out before it was ready for the public to take on.

“We thought it would be fun to do a ship and shipping theme with the city of Duluth,” said Justin Pohlman, owner of Zero Hour Escape Rooms. “It fits well with the area and we thought it would be a lot of fun to build it. We had a lot of fun with the set design on this one.”

If you’d like to try the new escape room, Zero Hour recommends making a reservation on their website, www.ZeroHourEscapeRooms.com