Connection to Superior Murder Case to be Extradited

Person of Interest from Duluth

by Matt Suoja

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Jamar Smith, 25, of Duluth, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping in connection with a murder that took place behind the Third Base Bar in Superior New Year’s Day.

Currently Smith is being held on a probation hold in Minnesota after being arrested in St. Louis County Jan. 4 on a probation violation. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office told Fox 21 that they expect once the probation hold has been disposed, Smith will be extradited to Wisconsin.

The New Year’s Day incident left 21-year-old Kyle Androsky dead in the alley behind the bar, while his 27-year-old brother David Androsky was left with a gunshot wound in the bathroom of the establishment.

According to the criminal report, an eyewitness to the crime saw Kyle Androsky fighting with several people outside the bar. Shots were heard soon after by the witness.

A Superior officer did walk through the bar at 2 a.m. wearing a body camera that did record Smith there. Other informants also saw Smith at the bar.

Smith is facing a $25,000 fine or 10 years in prison for the gun charge (or possibly both). The bail jumping charge carries with it another $10,000 fine or nine months in jail (or both).

Smith has previously been convicted of felony assault in the third degree in Traverse County, MN.

The Superior Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate this incident.