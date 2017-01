DWI Campaign a Success

More Than 70 Arrested in Duluth

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-The results are in after an extra DWI enforcement campaign was held during November and December in Minnesota.

More than 300 law enforcement groups took part in the event, which resulted in 2,400 arrests for DWI. That’s down about 100 from last year’s event.

The Minnesota State Patrol in the Duluth area arrested 38 people for DWI while the Duluth Police Department picked up 33 for the crime.