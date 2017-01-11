Fire Blazes Through Duluth Duplex, Causing $25,000 in Damages

No Injuries Were Reported, the Cause of the Fire Remains Under Investigation

by Brett Scott

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening early Wednesday morning, $25,000 worth of damage blazed through a Duluth duplex.

Duluth Fire Officials responded to a fire located at 219 East Third Street, where smoke could be seen billowing out from the back end of the structures first floor.

The flames were quickly knocked down and contained.

One resident was home at the time of the fire, and was able to evacuate prior to fire officials arriving.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, while the structure remains closed to residents.