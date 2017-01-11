Fire Put Out at East Third Street Duplex

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at a duplex at 219 East Third Street.

Heavy smoke was seen from the back of the first floor duplex at 1 a.m. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the first floor.

One resident was inside the duplex at the time of the fire and was evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival. No residents are allowed to remain in the residence at this time.

Initial damages are estimated at $25,000.

Investigators are still working on the cause of the fire.