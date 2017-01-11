Hockey Night in Superior

Hockey Night in Superior lets players enjoy pick-up games outside under the lights.

by Zach Richie

SUPERIOR, WIS.- After being postponed last week because of severe cold, hockey players of all ages braved the temps for the first ever Hockey Night in Superior.

Skaters hit the ice at Superior’s outdoor rinks for pick-up games throughout the city for a chance to play under the lights.

“The best part about it is seeing so many kids outside getting them out, it’s a little cool but if they’re loving hockey, they’re out here playing. Temperature doesn’t matter,” said SAHA president Brian Raygor.

Outdoor hockey will also be a part of the Lake Superior Ice Festival at the end of the month.