Level III Predatory Offender Released

Lives on 22nd Avenue West

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-Anthony Chacon, 27, a level III predatory offender has been released and is living at the 200 North block of 22nd Avenue West in Duluth.

The offender has a history of sexual contact with minor girls and boys between the ages of 6 and 15.

Contact has included penetration and gained compliance through physical force. The victims knew their offender.