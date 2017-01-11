Lucky’s 13 Pub to Open in Duluth

Twin Cities Based Restaurant Chain to Open Store at Miller Hill Mall

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. – The new Lucky’s 13 Restaurant is close to opening at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth.

This will be the seventh Lucky’s 13 location, and the second one outside of the Twin Cities area.

The menu is described as feel–good cooking, is all made from scratch, and will feature some local food and beer choices.

“We’re glad to come to Duluth because Duluth we consider a foody and a good beer town and so hopefully we’ll have a lot of that things on our menu from that but we’ll also bring stuff in from outside,” says Ken Wilson, General Manager of Lucky’s 13 Duluth.

Lucky’s 13 will be in what used to be the Old Country Buffet location at the Miller Hill Mall.

It will open to the public on Monday, January 30th.