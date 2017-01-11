MnDOT Asks Motorists’ Help for Safer Driving Around Snowplows

More than 30 crashes involving vehicles and snowplows have been reported

by Melissa Lentz

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that there have been more than 30 crashes this season involving vehicle sand snow plows, and they are urging motorists to use extra caution during plowing and snowing operations.

“Crashes typically happen because of inattentive drivers, motorists driving too close to the plow, or motorists driivng too fast for conditions,” said Steve Lund, state maintenance engineer. “Our snowplow drivers are well trained to drive their plows, but motorists should be patient and stay back from the plow. Snowplows travel much slower than the posted speeds because it is most effective for clearing roads.”

Lund also said that operators’ ability to see behind them is restricted behind the truck so they must rely on mirrors to see the rear and side of the truck.

Last year, in Minnesota, there were 48 crashes involving vehicles and snowplows.

Minnesota law requires motorists to turn on their headlights when it’s snowing or at any other time when weather conditions impair visibility.

Other recommendations to drivers from MnDOT:

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud. Don’t drive into a snow cloud. Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions. Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

to a safe speed for current conditions. Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off the cruise control.

Be patient, and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip. Don’t drive distracted.

Motorists should check road conditions at 511mn.org.