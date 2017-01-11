No Tipping At The Delta Diner

Customers and Employees Liking The Delta Diner's New Policy

by Dilan Michaels

DELTA, Wis. – How much do you tip at a restaurant? 15? Even 20 percent?

Well one Wisconsin restaurant says zero tipping necessary.

The Delta Diner, recently implemented a new no tipping policy. Although no tipping is far from an industry standard, the decision at the Delta has been popular with both staff and customers.

Todd Bucher, owner of the Delta Diner says, “Everybody here contributes to the diner’s success and everybody gets compensated accordingly.”

The Delta Diner has been practicing their no tipping policy for about a year and a half.