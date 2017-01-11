Northlanders Busy Shoveling After Snowfall

Shoveling Gives a Chance to Get Outside and Exercise in Winter

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. -Snowfall across the Northland over the last couple days means a lot of people are busy shoveling today.

In Duluth, sidewalks have to be shoveled in front of homes and businesses within 24 hours of snowfall.

But not all Duluthians dread going into the cold to shovel as it gives them a chance to be outside and get exercise in the winter.

“I feel great shoveling. I sometimes get guys coming to ask me ‘could I help you?’ But I say ‘no I love it, being out here,'” says Sharon Kangis, owner of the Red Door in Duluth.

And living in Duluth gives residents a lot of opportunities for snow shoveling, whether they enjoy it, or not.