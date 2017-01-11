Preparations Begins at Lake Superior Ice Festival

A large half pipe slide will be built for kids to sled on throughout the weekend

by Matt Van Winkle

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Lake Superior Ice Festival is starting to take shape at Barkers Island. Crews have already started clearing the ice for the Great Lakes Pond Hockey Tournament.

This year, the festival will feature some new events. Stock car, dirt bike, motorcycle, and ATV races will all happen right on the Lake Superior ice. Enbridge is also building a large half pipe slide for kids to sled on.

“It’s going to be a huge sledding hill for kids,” says Craig Sutherland, a board member for the Lake Superior Ice Festival. “We’re asking you to dress warm and have fun. The sledding hill will be a big hit next to [Highway 53].”

There will also be an outdoor ice bar for the adults at Barkers Island Inn. The ice festival will take place January 27th­ to the 29th.