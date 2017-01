Relocation of Level III Predatory Offender

Living at 100 Block of North First Avenue West

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-Level III predatory offender Jason Koehler, 41, is currently living in the vicinity of the 100 North block of 1st Avenue West in Duluth.

The offender has a history of conduct and contact with minor girls between the ages of 7 and 16. The offender engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a 16-year-old victim and touched a 7-year-old.

He was known to the victims.