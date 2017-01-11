Rick Nolan Considering Running for Governor in 2018

Currently representing the 8th Congressional District

by Melissa Lentz

ST. PAUL – Representative Rick Nolan’s spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, that he is considering entering the race for Minnesota governor in 2018.

Others who have entered the race include St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, Representative Erin Murphy, and State Auditor Rebecca Otto, who just recently announced her candidacy on January 9.

Nolan, 73, currently represents the 8th Congressional District in northeastern Minnesota, after winning a nail-biting battle against Stewart Mills in the 2016 election.

This is his third consecutive term in Congress. He also served three terms in the 1970s.