Snowmobile Season in Wisconsin

Riders Finally Head Out and Hit The Trails

by Dilan Michaels

IRON RIVER, Wis. – The rain and ice of 2016 is finally behind us and it’s been a snowy start to 2017. With a solid layer of snow finally sticking around snowmobilers in Wisconsin are firing up their sleds. Now that the trails are groomed and ready its not just the riders who are happy snowmobile season is finally here.

Owner of Wanna Ride? Rental Jackie McKillip says, “People are telling me the trails have been groomed and it’s beautiful out there. The trees are full of snow, and it’s nice riding, the trails are great.”

Every year thousands of riders flock to northern Wisconsin, but not everyone owns a sled. For those who don’t, its time to rent.

McKillip adds, “We have single snowmobiles for single riders, and double snowmobiles for double riders. You have to have a snowmobile safety certificate in order to ride and you have to be 12 years or older.”

Local business owners are happy for the extra boost during the winter season.

McKillip says, “The snow’s picking up and the phone’s ringing off the hook.”

After a day enjoying Wisconsin’s 23 hundred miles of trails, there’s plenty of places for snowmobiler’s to rest until the next days ride.

Daryl Baumgartner, owner of the Tri Timbers Resort, says, “We get a lot of people the Minneapolis, St. Paul area. A lot of people from Iowa, and they usually come in on Thursday, they ride all day Friday, all day Saturday, then they go home on Sunday.”

Providing a unique mix of convenience and comfort in Wisconsin’s north woods wilderness.

Baumgartner adds, “The minute we get snow like this the phone’s ringing off the hook. There are weekends that are already booked, this next weekend I’m completely full.”

So with well groomed trails, and plenty of restaurants to stop and have a bite to eat at, people are happy that the business is back, and that the snow is here.