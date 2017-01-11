Snowshoers Hike Glensheen Under the Moonlight

The group is hosting the hiking tours every Wednesday night in January

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the below zero temperatures, a large group of snowshoers hiked the grounds at Glensheen Mansion tonight. Guides with Day Tripper of Duluth led the group on a tour of the area under the light of the moon.

Organizers say this event is a great way to get people outdoors in the winter and learn something about the historic area. “We share a little bit about the history, some of the features of the area, the lake and the creek,” said Matti Erpestad, a guide with the Day Trippers of Duluth. “Just get people outside to enjoy it, even when it’s cold.”

The event was cancelled last week due to the cold. The group is hosting the hikes at Glensheen every Wednesday this month starting at 6:30 p.m.