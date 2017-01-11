Two Arrested in Connection with Business Burglaries

Businesses involved were located in Deer River and Grand Rapids

by Melissa Lentz

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Law enforcement reports that two individuals were arrested and taken into custody on January 9, 2017, in connection with burglaries in Deer River and Grand Rapids.

According to Grand Rapids Police Investigator, Kevin Ott, on the morning of January 7, a burglary was reported as a flower shop in Deer River.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect involved was located in Swatara. A search warrant was obtained by area law enforcement, and property belonging to several business in the Grand Rapids area and the flower shop in Deer River, was found within the residence.

Aitkin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 59-year-old Michael Hanson, for Possession of Stolen Property and a drug offense. Also arrested on a felony warrant out of St. Louis County for Possession of a Controlled Substance was 38-year-old Nicole Bartels of Swatara.

Both are currently being held in Aitkin County Jail. The investigation is continuing at this time.