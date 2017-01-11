Vote Now: Reader’s Best In The Northland Poll

Polls Close at Midnight

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – The “Duluth Reader” is looking for your vote for the 2016 Best of the Northland poll.

There are more than 80 categories to vote on.

They range from best car dealership, TV station, and dance club to the best kept secret restaurant.

“There’s a great new place nobody has ever heard of and they win best kept secret new restaurant one year and then they win best Mexican the next. We know about it before anybody else does if you are a Reader reader,” said Bob Boone, Publisher of Duluth Reader.

The poll closes at midnight Wednesday.

Head over to DuluthReader.com to cast your vote.