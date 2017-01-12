8th Annual More Cowbell Fundraiser

Benefiting Northern Lights Foundation

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn

After tonight hundreds might be having dreams of cowbells ringing

It was the 8th annual “more cow bell” fundraiser benefiting the northern lights foundation.

The foundation raises money in support of children facing life threatening illnesses in the Twin Ports. Grants are given to families going to pay for expenses they might obtain during the tough time. Some who had recently received a grant came out to support the cause.

“It’s really neat, the people a lot of the families that have been recipients will be here tonight they’ve been great supporters of us after having been down on their luck and having so many bills and things to deal with when your kid is sick they recognize what an opportunity it is to get a grant from this organization,” Says NLF Board Member Scott Lyons.

Groups also danced to songs of their choice while banging the cowbell trying to generate the most noise from the crowd.

The event was co–emceed by Fox 21’s very own Dan Hanger.