Bill Would Allow Another 2 Hours of 2018 Super Bowl Drinking

Bars would stay open until 4 a.m. Super Bowl Weekend

by The Associated Press

ST. PAUL (AP) – Fans attending next year’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis could squeeze in an extra two hours of celebratory drinking.

A bipartisan group of Minnesota lawmakers introduction a bill, Thursday, that would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. on Super Bowl weekend. Local governments would have to approve the extra hours of sales between February 2-5, 2018.

Minnesota will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018 at the Vikings’ new U.S. Bank Stadium.

Event organizers are expecting a massive influx of visitors for football’s championship game. Minnesota law currently requires bars to shut down by 2 a.m.