Duluth Mayor Meets Wit Local NAACP Leaders

Celebration of MLK and Issues In Our Community Were Discussed

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn

Mayor Larson met local NAACP leaders in our area

It was a chance for the community to come together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. and what he did during the Civil Rights Movement and also discuss a few issues they think the city can work on heading into the 2017 fiscal year.

“It’s his legacy, he fought for human rights, he fought for civil rights, equal opportunity so we are celebrating a man who loved people and he wanted to see everybody together and everybody thrive and everybody succeed. So I encourage the community at large to come out to these events and lest celebrate together,” Says Stephan Witherspoon, President Elect of the NAACP Duluth Chapter.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday a march will take place starting at the Washington center ending at the DECC where a ceremony will be held in Martin Luther King Jr’s honor.