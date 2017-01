Essar Minnesota Sues Essar Global

$1 Billion Involved in Lawsuit

by Matt Suoja

NASHWAUK, Minn.-Essar Steel of Minnesota has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Essar Global, the company that owns it.

Essar of Minnesota is claiming they paid their parent company about $1.1 billion to complete a mine and processing plant in Nashwauk.

The Minnesota-based group said not all the money went toward the plant, leaving them with a half-finished plant.

Some of it went to other areas of interest of Essar Global.