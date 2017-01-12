Health Care Group Demands More Money for Opioid Prevention

Working to screen high school students for drug abuse

by The Associated Press

MADISON (AP) – A health care advocacy group wants Governor Scott Walker and Republican lawmakers to devote more money into a program to screen high school students for drug abuse.

Walker has called a special legislative session to pass 11 bills to curb opioid abuse. One would allocate $200,000 more to the Screening, Brief Intervention Referral to Treatment program. The program screens students for substance abuse through conversations and refers them to treatment. It’s currently in place in six school districts.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin Executive Director Robert Kraig and Democratic state Senator LaTonya Johnson told reporters, Thursday, that $200,000 isn’t enough, saying opioid abuse is so widespread Walker should expand the program to test every Wisconsin freshman. This would cost around $1.8 million.

A Walker spokesman did not respond to a message left by The Associated Press.