Hermantown Church Helps Red Cross with Annual Blood Drive

Today's event helped provide about 20 units of blood

by Matt Van Winkle

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Peace in Christ Lutheran Church held a blood drive today to help support the American Red Cross.

After the holiday season and recent cold weather, the Red Cross is facing a critical need for blood. Last year, they approached the Hermantown church asking if they would help them in their efforts.

“We thought ‘yeah that would be a cool opportunity’ to help the community and serve the community of Hermantown, as well as the greater good of giving blood and help the American Red Cross,” said Kevin Richter, Associate Pastor of the church.

This was the second year Peace in Christ Lutheran Church has hosted the drive. Today’s event helped provide about 20 units of blood for the Red Cross.