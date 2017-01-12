Maurices Lays Off 25 Employees in Duluth

165 Positions Were Eliminated Company-wide

by Site Staff

DULUTH, Minn.-Ascena Retail Group, which owns Maurices, announced today that they eliminated 165 positions across the country including 25 corporate positions in Duluth.

Fox 21 has been told, that the company’s stock fell nearly 11 percent today after they announced some weak sales results for the holidays.

Maurices, which is headquartered in Duluth, told us that the terminations today will not affect their 1,000 retail stores and none of those employees will be eliminated.

The president of Maurices, George Goldfarb, also tried to put a positive spin on the layoffs today.

“Having to say goodbye to great people is truly one the toughest parts of this transformation,” he said. “I’m so appreciative of the contributions each and every one of them has made to our company and the service they have provided in their time with us. As difficult as these decisions are for everyone, we need to evolve to meet the new reality of retail that’s shifting quickly and customer expectations to be viable and profitable in the future.”

A local representative of Maurices also told us today that they do see a lot of retails shifts going on, including going online. They are also planning in the future to make the company more efficient, which could also save the company about $150 million by 2019.

Other than the 165 positions terminated today, another 180 were also reassigned.