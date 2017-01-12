Study: Trace Medications, Chemicals May Be Harming Fish

50 river locations tested for 146 chemicals

by Melissa Lentz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota Pollution Control Agency study finds trace levels of pharmaceuticals and other chemicals may be harming fish in Minnesota rivers and lakes.

Recent studies found a variety of pharmaceuticals and other chemicals in Minnesota water, ranging from antidepressants to insect repellents, but the new study confirms how common these chemicals are in surface water, albeit at very low levels.

Minnesota Public Radios News says the agency took samples form 50 river locations across the state and tested for 146 chemicals. The study found the most common chemical found is iopamidol, which is a contrasting agent that’s injected into a patient before an X-ray or scan, to make blood vessels and organs stand out in images.

Other common findings include antidepressants, antibiotics, and anti-corrosion chemicals.