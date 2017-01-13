29th Annual Wedding Expo

Hundreds of vendors set up at the DECC

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn

If your near the DECC and hear wedding bells that’s because it’s the 28th annual Wedding Expo tomorrow.

If you’re in the process of getting married this is the place you need to be.

You’ll be able to find anything you could think of for your wedding like dresses, makeup, DJ’s, food, venues and the list goes on and on.

Guys you’re not off the hook, there’s even vendors for the gentleman.

“We get a lot of guys here now. Over the years weddings have transformed into you know a real joint venture when it comes to the financial aspect of it. So the guys like to come, there’s stuff going on here and we even have a grooms workshop this year for grooms only so there’s stuff for them to do,” says Tracey Lundeen of the Expo.

The event starts at 10 tomorrow morning until 3 in the afternoon.