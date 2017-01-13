Discount Duluth Offering Low Prices to Duluthians

It's a New Business in West Duluth

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Reed Elling and his brother Joel Elling grew up in West Duluth.

“Kind of in a poverty, I would say, lower in-come, we had a habitat house,” said Reed.

As children, the brothers would ride their bikes to the Spirit Valley area of West Duluth to buy candy and small toys.

“If we didn’t have stuff discounted, we didn’t really get it,” said Reed.

Now, the 2 brothers and a friend are opening up a store in the very place they frequented as kids. The store, Discount Duluth, sells a wide variety of items, from phone cases to shoes. Everything in the store is 20 to 70 percent off. Owners say they’re able to keep the prices low by having relationships with the suppliers and negotiating prices that work for them both.

“We carry name brand products, we get a mix of overstock from warehouses, maybe a little bit of warehouse damage, and we pass those savings on to the customers,” said Joel.

With the internet being retail’s biggest competitor, the owners hope Discount Duluth not only brings back a shopping experience that can’t be found online, but also helps revitalize West Duluth by offering low prices and encouraging more customers to spend money locally.

“We’re hoping stores like ours will create that market for retail, and is going to start bringing customers to not only our store, but all over Duluth,” said Joel.