Friday the 13th is a weird day

Many have a phobia of the number 13

by Joey Norton

You might have noticed the full moon the last couple of days.

Add that and the fact that’s its Friday the 13th and you get just a weird day

Many people being superstitious on day like today have a different outlook.

“Friggatriskadekaphobia is the fear of Friday the 13th. It’s a superstition much like a black cat crosses your path or don’t walk under that ladder. These are ancient and they’re very old these superstitions but they are based in the same truths. 12 is a number of completions, 12 months of the year, 12 signs of the zodiac and 12 numbers on the clock and so 12 feels right to people, 13 doesn’t its irregular,” says Medium Lady Ocalat.

She says that if you’re scared of what can happen to you on Friday the 13th that you should surround yourself with friends and family and share some good laughs because before you know it, it will be a boring Saturday the 14th.