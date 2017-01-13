Girls Youth Hockey Tournament Begins in Duluth

One of the Largest Youth Hockey Tourneys in the Nation

by William Seay

DULUTH, Minn. —

Girls hockey is alive in Duluth this weekend – sixty teams from all around the region are here for the “Icebreakers Invitational.”

Games began at 11:00am Friday morning; the tournament pits teams from Minnesota, and as far away as Wisconsin, Illinois, and Canada, in a round-robin style tournament.

Girls ages 8 to 16 have the opportunity of a lifetime to compete against schools they’d never have the chance to back home.

This is one of the nation’s largest youth hockey tournaments every year, and the teams competing are here by invitation only.

“We’ve had up to 25 teams enter for each level so we kind of hand pick the teams we want in there,” said tournament director Clarke Coole.

Nicole Scott from Coon Rapids is here to watch her daughter Kylie, 12, play defense for a co-op team of Coon Rapids and Champ Park.

“I think this is a critical age for these girls to form these relationships, play good hockey, and get good competition; not just from the great state of Minnesota, but there are teams from everywhere else and even from Canada,” Scott said.

Scott, and parents like her, say the whole weekend – on and off the ice – is huge for the girls involved.

“The more that they bond off the ice, the better that they play,” Scott said. “They cover for each other, they work really hard, and they really start to sacrifice that extra couple seconds for the team.”

All games are free admission, and will continue through the day on Saturday and Sunday.