Governor Walker Declares Jan. 13 Green and Gold Day

In anticipation of the Packers playoff game against the Cowboys

by Melissa Lentz

Courtesy: Green Bay Packers

MADISON – Governor Walker has issued a proclamation declaring today, January 13, 2017, as “Green and Gold Day” throughout Wisconsin in anticipation of the Green Bay Packers playoff game versus the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, January 15.

Walker’s statement:

Travel to any state in this great nation, and chances are you’ll find some Green Bay Packers fans, which is a testament to the fact that they are more than just a football team. Their fandom goes beyond the physical borders of Wisconsin because they inspire camaraderie and loyalty. That is what it means to be “America’s Team.”

I’m declaring today as Green and Gold Day throughout our state, but I encourage all Packers fans – both in Wisconsin and across the country – to demonstrate support for the Packers this weekend by wearing green and gold. And, of course, cheering our team on to victory this Sunday, where it will be decided, once and for all, that the Packers truly are “America’s Team.” Go Pack Go!

