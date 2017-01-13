Grand Rapids Burglary Suspect Caught
Facing Multiple Felony Counts
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-The Itasca County District Attorney has filed a criminal complaint against a 59–year–old Swatara man on six counts of felony burglary.
Michael Hanson has been accused of robbing multiple businesses in the Grand Rapids area during a five–month period.
Many of the counts carry with it a $10,000 find and up to five years in prison.
Hanson is currently being held in Aitkin County on a controlled substance crime, while also aiding an offender. No court date has been set.