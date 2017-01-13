Guns n Hoses Hockey Game

Superior Police and Fire Department Lace Up Their Skates

by Joey Norton

Superior, Wis

The Superior Police Department has small feud with the Superior Fire Department after the fire department edged them in the Guns and Hoses softball game this past summer.

Now they’re meeting on the ice. During the superior ice festival both departments will lace up their skates and leave everything out on the ice.

The actual game its self can be seen by many during the Superior ice festival on January 27th at 6pm.

The softball game between the two departments was intense. We can only imagine the intensity the contact sport of hockey will bring.

The fire department says that they have already beaten them once and don’t plan on losing in this one.

“you know I think it’s going to be close but I think the fire fighters are going to come out on top, just because were fire fighters,” Says Camron Voilbrecht of Superior FD.

However the police department says the softball game was a gimme.

They’ll get their vengeance this time around.

“Were pretty upset about them beating us in softball so were hoping we come back pretty strong in pond hockey and take advantage of a good opportunity here to show the community who’s the better department,” says Nicholas Eastman of Superior PD.