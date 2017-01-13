Indoor Plants Liven Up Homes

Experts Give Us a Tip on How to Keep Them Alive

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Many people use indoor plants to liven up the inside of their homes.

And though taking care of indoor plants can seem effortless, it’s important to learn about the type of plant to have to avoid giving it too much or not enough water or light. In the winter time, keep plants away from the window to avoid them from getting too cold, and don’t put them too close to heaters to keep them from over-heating.

“I just really enjoy I love plants, I love the outdoors, so it’s kind of a way to bring the outdoors in,” said Annie Shober, a Clerk at Bella Flora.

Some experts recommend getting a succulent like a cactus as a low maintenance plant for first time plant owners.