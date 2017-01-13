Mountain Iron Fire Leaves One Dead

Two Others Taken to Hospital

by Matt Suoja

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.- One person is dead after a house fire in downtown Mountain Iron this morning.

Local authorities told us today that two others were injured in the blaze. The two-story home was a total loss and neighboring house were damaged as well. Some homes had siding that was melted off.

Residents in the area were removed from their homes during the fire, but are now allowed to go back to their residences. Power was also knocked out during the fire and crews are continually working on that.

The fire department is still investigating the cause. Fire departments from across the area came to help battle the blaze.