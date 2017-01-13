Newborn Kidnapped 18 Years Ago Found Alive

She was just 8 hours old when she was taken

by Site Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A newborn girl stolen form a Florida hospital 18 years ago has been found alive, and overwhelmed, in South Caroline, where police accused the woman who raised her of kidnapping.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said, Friday, DNA analysis identified the young woman, who never knew her birth name was Kamiyah Mobley. He said she’s in good health but understandably overwhelmed.

Police arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams of Walterboro, South Carolina, on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

The sheriff said the woman’s birth family is rejoicing, but how and when to reconnect with them is up to the young woman.

She was only eight hours old when she was taken by a woman posing as a nurse form the University Medical Center in 1998.

Just one year after Mobley’s abduction, a $250,000 reward was offered and the case was featured on America’s Most Wanted.