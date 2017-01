Officer-Involved Shooting in Hibbing

Two Taken to Hospital

by Matt Suoja

HIBBING, Minn.-An officer involved shooting occurred in Hibbing late this afternoon, leaving two injured at the 2900 block of Third Avenue East.

Details are still murky at this time about what exactly happened, but during a press conference today the Hibbing Police said that two individuals have been taken to a local hospital.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is taking over the case.