Shipping Season Heading into Winter Layup

The last few freighters are heading into port as the season wraps up

by Melissa Lentz

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2016 Great Lakes commercial shipping season wraps up this weekend with the Soo Locks (Sault Ste. Marie) set to close at midnight Sunday, January 15.

The last four freighters heading into the Port of Duluth-Superior for winter layup will be the Philip R. Clarke, Arthur M. Anderson, Lee A. Tregurtha, and the Roger Blough. Two outbound vessels left the Twin Ports early Friday morning: the CSL Thunder Bay and the John B. Aird.

One more outbound vessel will be heading into the Twin Ports this weekend, the Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, will be loading up iron ore pellets at the BNSF Railway Dock in Superior, for an intra-lake delivery. The vessel will likely layup in Thunder Bay.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, just 12,2 percent of the Great Lakes is covered in ice, which will not hinder navigation. A switch in wind speed and direction tomorrow may slow transit some on Lake Superior, Saturday, but all four freighters are expected to be into Port, Saturday and Sunday.