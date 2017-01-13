Update in Duluth Murder Case

Not Guilty Plea Entered

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-The suspect in a October murder case in Duluth has plead not guilty to second-degree murder.

Aaron Humphreys, 42, entered the plea yesterday in connection with his involvement in a shooting on the 2000 Block of West Superior Street. Eric Burns, 47, was killed in the incident.

Humphreys is currently in jail on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is March 15.

Another suspect in the shooting, 54-year-old Orin Vann, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has since posted $50,000 dollars in bail and his next court date is scheduled for Feb. 22.