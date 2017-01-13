Walker Pays Off Presidential Campaign Debt

Owed $1.2 million

by The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Governor Scott Walker has fully paid off the debt he accrued during his short-lived presidential run.

Walker owed $1.2 million when he dropped out of the race in 2015 after 71 days. By the end of November, he had paid all but $140,000. Walker had promised to pay off all the debt by the end of 2016.

Walker campaign adviser Joe Fadness said in a memo to walker on Friday, that the debt has been erased. He said fundraising in December covered the remaining debt, and hinted that the strong fundraising in December shows Walker in a good position for a third gubernatorial run.

Fadness says Walker is showing strength at a crucial time.