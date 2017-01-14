Bentleyville Tree Comes Down

Tree Will Be Stored Away for Another Year

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – The big tree that has been standing in Bayfront Park since November Finally Came down

The Bentleyville Christmas tree take down was put off due to weather, but today it was finally warm enough to put it away. The L-E-D Tree has 150 thousand lights, weighs more than 17 tons, and is 128 feet tall. Workers volunteered for about 6 hours to take the tree down.

“It’s a privilege to help out Nathan Bentley and the city of Duluth and any chance we get to volunteer, we take advantage of it,” Brain Nelson, the Apprenticeship Coordinator for the Iron Worker Local Union #512.

The tree will be stored about a quarter mile away from Bayfront Festival Park.